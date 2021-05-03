Veritex Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on VBTX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.78 on Monday. Veritex has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 443,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veritex by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 256,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $81,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $66,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,102. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

