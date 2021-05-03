Verizon Communications’ (VZ) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Moffett Nathanson

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.16. 385,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,358,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $240.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 270,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.