Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) PT Lowered to $18.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 161.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $398.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Verona Pharma by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

