Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Down 20.1% in April

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. Vertex has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $89,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,029,000 after buying an additional 1,131,803 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $16,656,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

