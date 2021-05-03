Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Shares Gap Down to $11.57

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $11.15. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 801 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSPR. Benchmark began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

