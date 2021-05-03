VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $1.89 million and $3,882.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,405.55 or 0.12647039 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001322 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,940,029 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.