Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

VKTX opened at $6.39 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $499.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 605,585 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 173,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

