Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of other research firms have also commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 51,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

