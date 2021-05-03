Village Farms International (VFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.26 million.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of VFF traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.39. 38,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,051. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.