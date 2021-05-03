Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.86

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 3747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

