Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VIOT opened at $7.79 on Monday. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $539.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.59.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.
