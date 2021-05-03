Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,112 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Vipshop worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 265,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vipshop by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $30.77 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

