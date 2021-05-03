Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 760,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 365,147 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,531,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 224,565 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,063. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

