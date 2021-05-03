Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $2,117,880.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.61. 8,096,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,462,850. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $171.72 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $454.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 117,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.2% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

