Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $279.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

NYSE V traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day moving average of $210.10. Visa has a one year low of $171.72 and a one year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

