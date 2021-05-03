Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Visteon in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of VC opened at $121.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.