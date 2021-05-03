Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 177.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,421 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vistra worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vistra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Vistra by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 1,782.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 286,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

