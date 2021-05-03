VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Up to $25.71

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.71, but opened at $26.73. VIZIO shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 6,435 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at $306,101,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.