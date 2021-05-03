Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Short Interest Update

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

