Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

