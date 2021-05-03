Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in April

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

VLPNY stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

