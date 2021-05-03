VoteCoin (VOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. VoteCoin has a market cap of $76,715.77 and approximately $17.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.72 or 0.00429885 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00165897 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.88 or 0.00211562 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012198 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003828 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.