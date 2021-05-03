VouchForMe Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $2,387.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00074432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00073316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.69 or 0.00891880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.87 or 0.10319546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00100361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00047398 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.