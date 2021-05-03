Voya Prime Rate Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) declared a dividend on Monday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of PPR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 194,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $899,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 539,704 shares of company stock worth $2,501,433 over the last ninety days.

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

