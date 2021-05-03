Vroom, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – William Blair cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

In other news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,568,377 shares of company stock valued at $59,031,312.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

