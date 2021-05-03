Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Gap Up to $46.27

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.27, but opened at $47.96. Vroom shares last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 1,931 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist cut their price objective on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,568,377 shares of company stock valued at $59,031,312 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

