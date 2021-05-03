VSE Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VSE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

VSEC stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.54 and a beta of 1.64. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $8,812,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 36,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of VSE by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

