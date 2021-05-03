VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.16

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 1058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.22 million, a P/E ratio of 466.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VSE by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in VSE by 15.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

