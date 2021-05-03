Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 64.8% Higher This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for $5.60 or 0.00009763 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $98.32 million and $460,204.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 64.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00073780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $508.91 or 0.00887773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,950.50 or 0.10380437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00100590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046400 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

