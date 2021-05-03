W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $76.23.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

