W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Update

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.46. 20,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,143. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.04.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after buying an additional 306,837 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

