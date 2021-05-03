W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $452.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $10.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $444.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $263.27 and a fifty-two week high of $452.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.