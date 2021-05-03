Wagerr Market Cap Reaches $29.19 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Wagerr has a total market cap of $29.19 million and approximately $41,775.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015190 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $683.17 or 0.01168558 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,712,249 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.