Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1,954.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,114 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $55,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.33. 140,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,634. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

