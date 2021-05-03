Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 362.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.92 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $393.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

