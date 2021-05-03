Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 750,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

