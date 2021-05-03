Waves Enterprise Market Cap Tops $22.44 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $22.44 million and $1.76 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00277981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $675.48 or 0.01178202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.98 or 0.00734294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.06 or 1.00109753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

