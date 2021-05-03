Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 15,829 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,829 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $103.67 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70.

