Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,522 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.3% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $234.50 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

