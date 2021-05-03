Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $600.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $563.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.88 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

