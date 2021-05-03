Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $236.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.03.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

