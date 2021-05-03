WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $97.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

