Wedbush Comments on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $110.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

