Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $176.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFPT. Needham & Company LLC cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $172.05. 117,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $69,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $8,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

