Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,846. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

