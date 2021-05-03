Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 7,093 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after buying an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM opened at $62.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

