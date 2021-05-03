Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $182.77 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

