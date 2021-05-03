Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $328,000.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $57.16 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26.

