Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,301 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Eaton stock opened at $142.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $145.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.60. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

