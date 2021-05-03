Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 26,063 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market cap of $963.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

